New Delhi: Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, the names of 21 awardees who will be conferred with the Padma Shri Award on Sunday have been announced. Here’s a full list of the awardees and their contribution.

1. Jagdish Lal Ahuja/Langar Baba

Selflessly organising langar for over 500 poor patients daily for over two decades.

2. Mohammed Sharif/Chacha Sharif

Performed the last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies in and around Faizabad over the past 25 years.

3. Javed Ahmad Tak

Improving the lives of Kashmir’s divyang children.

4. Tulsi Gowda

Known as the encyclopedia of forests, she at the age of 72 continues to nurture plants.

5. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor

For promoting education in remote Arunachal Pradesh.

6. Abdul Jabbar

Convener of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan.

7. Usha Chaumar

A manual scavenger since the age of 7.

8. Popatrao Pawar

Transformed a drought-prone village of Maharashtra into a green model village.

9. Harekala Hajabba

Educated poor children in Dakshin Kannada for over 20 years.

10. Arunoday Mondal

Doctor who travels six hours every weekend to treat patients in remote Sundarban villages.

11. Radha Mohan and Sabarmatee

Started Sambhav, a resource centre for farmers across the country where they visit to exchange seeds and learn organic farming.

12. Kushal Konwar Sarma

Guwahati veterinarian who has devoted his life to the conservation of Asian elephants. He hasn’t taken a single weekend off in the last three decades.

13. Trinity Saioo

school teacher and tribal farmer who led 800 women in the Jaintia Hills region to cultivate and boost the popularity of the indigenous, high curcumin content Lakadong variety of turmeric.

14. Ravi Kannan

Oncologist from Chennai who has treated over 70,000 cancer patients free of cost in Barak valley.

15. S Ramakrishnan

Divyang social worker from Tamil Nadu.

16. Sundaram Verma

A Rajasthan farmer who grew 50,000 trees

17. Munna Master

Muslim Bhajan singer. Has penned bhajans in praise of Lord Krishna and cows.

18. Yogi Aeron

Treats over 500 patients free of cost every year, suffering from burns or are mauled by animals – Patients are mostly poor, hill women from remote villages in the Himalayas.

19. Rahibai Soma Popere

Illiterate Tribal farmer from Ahmednagar district, honoured with the title of ‘Seed Mother’ by CSIR for her inspirational work in the tribal-dominated region.

20. Himmata Ram Bhambhu

Took care of 1,000+ birds & animals by feeding them with 20 kg grains every day.

21. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi

Preserving the traditional art form of Nokkuvidhya Pavakalli, currently under the threat of extinction