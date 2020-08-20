New Delhi: A 41-year-old painter on Wednesday committed suicide and left behind a suicide note. He was found dead in a bath tub at his home in Matunga area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pune Surpasses Mumbai, Becomes India’s New Corona Capital With 130606 Cases

The deceased Ram Indranil Kamath was unmarried and was staying with his mother and sister at Palai House on Shankar Mattham Road in Matunga area of central Mumbai, a police official said. Also Read - Mumbai: One Dead, 4 Injured After Part of Building Collapses in Chembur

On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. His mother later found him motionless in the bath tub, he said. Also Read - Mumbai Fishermen Find Giant Whale Shark That Weighs Over 2000 Kg, Probe Ordered | Watch Video

Kamath was then rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited, he said.

Kamath did not blame anyone for his death in the purported suicide note, the official said, adding that statements of his family members and friends will be recorded.

(With agency inputs)