New Delhi: In September, the Union culture ministry had organized an e-auction for paintings and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The e-auctioning drew to a close today with the highest bid of Rs 25 lakh for a painting of the PM with Mahatma Gandhi.

Another framed photograph of the prime minister receiving blessings from his mother, with a base price of Rs 1,000, received a bid of Rs 20 lakh. As of today, all items on auction stand sold-out.

The e-auction was organised to sell 2,772 mementos gifted to the prime minister, the proceeds from which will be donated towards funding the Namami Gange Mission.

The items were kept on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi and included diverse objects and memorabilia including paintings, sculptures, shawls, jackets, and traditional musical instruments.

Celebrities, politicians, and activists have shown interest in the auction, with Bollywood stars, including actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and singer Kailash Kher, endorsing it.

The lowest base price was kept at Rs 500 for items like a small statue of Lord Ganesha and a decorative wooden box in lotus shape. The highest base price of Rs 2.5 lakh was reserved for an acrylic painting with a tri-color background of the prime minister and Mahatma Gandhi, which has received a final bid of Rs 25 lakh.