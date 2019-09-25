New Delhi: As Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the help of the Centre in the wake of the recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said India’s Army is ready to combat any situation.
“Whatever be the challenges of national security, our jawans are capable of combating and defeating them — be it Army, Air Force or Navy,” said Rajnath.
On Sunday, the Punjab police recovered five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phone and hand grenades dropped by drones at Rajoke village as the police busted a terror module of Khalistan Zindabad Force. The KZF is a terrorist group, part of the Khalistani movement. The outfit was banned in India and the European Union, too, banned it. But according to reports, it has resurfaced recently. Four members of the banned outfit were arrested on Sunday.
According to a News18 report, the consignment was sent by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence to carry out a strike like 26/11 at various religious places in Punjab. The drones which dropped ammunition were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. Thet carried out at least eight sorties for 10 days in September before dropping the weapons to the designated places, the report said.
A few days earlier, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said terror camps have been reactivated in Balakot after those were destroyed in an IAF strike on February 26.