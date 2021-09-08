New Delhi: The Intelligence agencies suggested with inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) could use the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorists who were released from the Afghanistan jails against India. Expressing concern, the Intelligence agencies said that Pakistan’s ISI is likely to provide arms received from the Taliban to the released IS-K terrorists.Also Read - Taliban Can Set Example if They Follow True Sharia Law, Says Mehbooba Mufti

The Afghan affiliated Islamic State-Khorasan, claimed the responsibility for the suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport last month. At least 95 people, including children and US military personnel, were killed after 2 explosions rocked the Kabul airport amid a chaotic evacuation effort from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. As per the sources, IS can send these terrorists to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(POK) from where they can be to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir or other parts of the country.

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) report revealed that Munsib, an ISKP commander who is believed to be functioning from the Afghanistan-Pakistan Border, has been radicalising the youngsters to join IS-K. He is believed to be quite active on social media over the past months.

The Taliban swept Kabul in the month of August and now is led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The Taliban occupied control over Kabul on August 15.