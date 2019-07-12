Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to participate in a religious procession which would be held on July 25, to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary.

The invitation to the PM was sent by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President GS Longowal on behalf of the Sikh Community for this grand affair at Sri Nankana Sahib at 8 AM on July 25.

The invitation read, “To spread the teaching of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sri Amritsar is arranging religious procession from Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib the holy birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Sultanpur Lodhi, India. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sri Amritsar wishes to have your personal presence, when this 100-day-long procession commences from Nankana Sahib.”

Talking to ANI, GS Longowal said, “We have also invited Guv & CM of Pak’s Punjab.”

Meanwhile, sources have told ANI that India is keen to get the Kartarpur Corridor built on both sides by the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. For which, India is creating an all-weather facility to cater to 10,000 pilgrims on special occasions and 5,000 pilgrims daily, ANI stated.

“India going in Kartarpur Corridor talks with high expectations. The issues on the table are- who all can visit corridor, how pilgrims will move and access corridor and discussions on permits or visa-free access for pilgrims,” the news agency added.