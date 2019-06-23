New Delhi: Twitter is a place to be when someone makes a big goof up and on Sunday it was none other than Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Naeem ul Haque who made a blunder.

He posted a picture of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter and captioned it ‘PM Imran Khan 1969’. This was enough to send Twitter into a tizzy and Naeem was heavily trolled.

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

One fan posted the picture of Canadian Singer Justin Bieber and captioned the photo as ‘Arjun Tendulkar 2019’.

Another fan posted a picture of a scene from Bollywood movie Lagaan and captioned the picture as “Jos butler & Ashwin in 1980”.

A Twitter user tweeted the picture of a yawning baby and termed the photo as “Sarfaraz 1987” taking a dig at Sarfaraz who yawned at while wicket-keeping in the Indian-Pakistan game in World Cup.

One Twitter user posted the picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Congress President Gandhi with a caption “PM Imran Khan with youth icon Bilawal Bhutto”.

PM Imran Khan with youth icon Bilawal Bhutto pic.twitter.com/rYC5TYYttN — डॉ. परिमल त्रिपाठी aka यारे मोहन ‘इलाहाबादी’ (@GhasPhoosDoctor) June 22, 2019

Pakistan lost against India by 89 runs on Sunday and as a result, the team faced severe backlash. The team went on to become the butt of all jokes and many fans criticised players fitness and their training regime.

Several videos surfaced on the internet when Pakistan lost against India and the fans can be seen dejected with the team’s performance.

Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in World Cup and now Men in Blue have a 7-0 record against arch-rival Pakistan.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the ongoing World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India.

(With ANI Inputs)