New Delhi: The Pakistani soldier who captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, has been killed on the border, said reports on Tuesday. Subedar Ahmed Khan was reportedly killed in firing by Indian security forces on the Line of Control (LoC). In February this year, Varthaman’s plane had crashed in Pakistan after which he was caught there.

Khan, a Subedar of the Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group, was killed by the Indian Army in the Nakial sector of the LoC on August 17 while he was trying to help intruders enter India. When Pakistan released pictures of Varthaman’s capture on February 27, Khan could reportedly be seen standing behind him.

Reports said Khan helped infiltrators in sectors like Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallan. Khan and his comrades reportedly helped Jaish-e-Mohammed militants enter the Indian border to orchestrate terror activities.

Since India withdrew Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector which led to the death of one Indian Army personnel.