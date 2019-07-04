New Delhi: Pakistan may have booked 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed for terror financing but clearly, the Indian government is not impressed yet.

Reacting to the development, government Sources told ANI, “Pakistan booking Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s Hafiz Saeed, 12 of his aides, and four more organisations in cases of terror financing…We have seen this ‘action’ before. It is important that the action is irreversible and verifiable.”

Another Indian official said to WION, “Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-driven actions are needed which are not irreversible. We need to move from ‘filing cases’ to sentencing, arresting and imprisoning.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s provincial Punjab government had slapped terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed and the trusts run by him. The four main members of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) mentioned in the cases were Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki (brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed), Ameer Hamza and Mohammad Yahya Aziz.

A Pakistan’s Punjab government official said that cases had revealed those individuals had been involved in raising funds to facilitate terror activities and operating under the umbrella of charities, these organisations had been funnelling funds to terror suspects and promoting terrorism.

Cases have been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan’s Punjab province. If charges against Hafiz Saeed are proven under section 11 of the Anti-terrorism Act, he can face up to life imprisonment.

The development comes days after the FATF decided to keep Islamabad on greylist after missing two deadlines to meet its anti-terror financing commitments.

Pakistant has long been accused of shielding Hafiz Saeed. Earlier this year, it had turned down the visa request of a UN team which wanted to interview the Mumbai attack mastermind on his application for removing his name from the UNSC sanctions list.

Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008 after the Mumbai terror attack in which ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed 166 people. The UN rejected his plea.

Saeed’s JuD and its charity wing are banned in the neighbouring country. (With Inputs from Sidhant Sibal)