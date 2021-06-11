New Delhi: Pakistan has allowed Kulbushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in any High Court of the country. India has, meanwhile, welcomed the decision but added “this law will be meaningless if he is not given an Indian lawyer or some neutral legal assistance.” “In case Pakistan doesn’t want Indian lawyer they should go for the help from some third country lawyer,” CNN-News18 quoted the government as saying. Also Read - Kulbushan Jadhav case: What is ICJ and what happened when India-Pakistan last clashed in the tribunal

The bill, named the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Act, seeks to provide further right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to the judgment of the ICJ. It was adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday after approval from the 21-member standing committee.

The Pakistan government had brought an ordinance in the National Assembly earlier in view of the ICJ’s ruling in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The Act will extend to the whole of Pakistan and shall “come into force at once”.

According to the bill, the High Court has the power to review and reconsider where the ICJ in relation to a foreign national passes an order in respect of rights under the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations or a foreign national is aggrieved in respect of the rights available under the same.

Such a foreign national, either himself, through his authorised representative or through a consular officer of a mission of his country, may file a petition before a High Court for review and reconsideration, in terms of Section 3, in regard to an order of conviction or sentence of a Military Court operating under the Pakistan Army, 1952.

Earlier this year, a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had resumed hearing of the case related to Jadhav and four other Indian prisoners who were under detention even after completion of their respective sentences.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had slammed Pakistan for not acting upon the ICJ’s 2019 judgment that had upheld India’s claim of the Pakistani regime committing the grievous violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts regarding Jadhav. India has also lashed out at Pakistan for failing to provide consular access to Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan’s allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

(With agency inputs)