New Delhi: As Lieutenant General KJS Dhillion briefed the media on Friday over confirmed reports that Pakistan-backed terrorists are planning to disrupt the now curtailed Amarnath Yatra, he also revealed that hidden ammunition was recovered from the route today.

“In the last three-four days, there were confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by Pakistan and its army is trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra and based on that a thorough search was conducted. We had major successes in these searches,” began Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon.

Elaborating on the find, he added that an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was recovered from a terror cache along the Amarnath route.

Further, he said, “A Pakistan Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that the Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated…”

In a joint press conference held by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, details of the probable attack were laid bare.

Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir government advised all pilgrims camping in the Valley to immediately cancel plans and return home.

Apprehending a terror plot, some 28,000 paramilitary troops were pushed to Kashmir valley late Thursday evening, which was an addition in the earlier surge in deployment in the state.