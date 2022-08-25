Pakistani Terrorist: Terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who was caught in an encounter near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has made a startling statement. He said that he was given a task by a senior officer of the Pakistani Army to become a “fidayeen suicide bomber”.Also Read - Earthquake Measuring 4.1 Recorded 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army’s Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

He said that Colonel Yunus of the Pakistani Army gave him Rs 30,000 to attack the Indian Army. Tabarak Hussain told news agency ANI “we were 4-5 people. Colonel Yunus of the Pakistan Army had sent us. They gave us money. We were asked to attack 1-2 posts of the Indian Army.” Tabarak was caught in an encounter near the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri on August 21. Also Read - Pakistan Army to Send Troops to Qatar For FIFA World Cup 2022 Security