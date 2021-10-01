New Delhi: In a latest development, Pakistan army officers are being stationed in the formation headquarters of China’s People Liberation Army (PLA). As per intelligence inputs, Pakistan Liaison Officers have been posted in the headquarters of China’s Western Theatre Command and Southern Theatre Command.Also Read - China Continues To Deploy Large Troops, Armaments in Border Areas: MEA On Ladakh Row

According to a report by News18.com, Colonel-rank officers of the Pakistan Army have been posted at the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission — which is responsible for combat planning, training and strategy of China's armed forces — and at the Ministry of State Security.

The report also revealed that around 10 additional Pakistan Army officers, apart from defence attaches, are also posted in the Pakistan embassy in Beijing for procurement-related projects.

“In view of the regular assistance being provided by the Pakistan Army to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese nationals, the posting of a Pakistan LO will help obviate issues which may crop up between the two countries,” News18 quoted a senior government official as saying, adding that India is keeping a close watch on the developments.

It is to be noted that the PLA’s critical Western Theatre Command takes care of the country’s borders with India, along with Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Region. The Southern Theatre Command of the PLA takes care of the special administrative regions of Hong Kong, Macau among others.

According to a 2016 report in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Pakistan had set up a special security division with 9,000 soldiers and 6,000 personnel of its paramilitary forces for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and those involved in the work.

In 2019, the Pakistan Army had said that it will raise a divisional strength of special troops to protect Chinese citizens and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, referring to the project as a testimony to the friendship between Pakistan and China.