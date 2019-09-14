Srinagar: The Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to an unprovoked ceasefire violation from the neighbouring side on September 11.

However, on Saturday, Pakistani soldiers came to Hajipur Sector to retrieve the bodies of their killed personnel after waiving a white flag symbolising peace.

Watch the video of here:

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch district earlier today. The firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakote and Mankote areas around 10 am drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the officials said.

“By our caliberated & proactive approach, we have been able to attain complete moral ascendancy over the enemy. All infiltration attempts along LoC have been foiled,” Lt General Ranbir Singh in Rajouri said.