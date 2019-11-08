New Delhi: In yet another low, the Pakistan Army has put up a banner inside the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, falsely claiming that the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1971 had dropped bombs on it with an aim to destroy it.

This is being seen as yet another effort by Pakistan to instigate Indian Sikhs visiting the Gurudwara, against their own country. Earlier, Islamabad had released a promotional video for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor; the video had footage of Sikh separatists like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shahbeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

According to reports, the banner put up inside the Kartarpur Gurudwara, contains the following message in Punjabi, Urdu and English: “Indian Air Force dropped this bomb during 1971 at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Sri Kartarpur Sahib with the aim to destroy it. However, this evil design could not be materialised due to the blessings of Waheguru ji (Almighty Allah). The said bomb landed into Sri Khoo Sahib (sacred well) and Darbar Sahib remained unhurt. It is pertinent to mention that this is the same sacred well from where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji used to get water to irrigate his fields.”

The opening of the corridor is already shrouded in several controversies, including over the issue of requirement of passport by Indian pilgrims. While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier said that Indian pilgrims would not require any passport, the Pakistan Army contradicted him and said that only those with valid passport would be allowed to visit.

The Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on November 12.