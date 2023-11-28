Home

Pakistan Artistes To Be Banned In India? Supreme Court Reacts To Plea, Asks Petitioner Not To Be ‘Narrow-Minded’

A plea was filed seeking ban on Pakistani artistes in India to which the Supreme Court has reacted by telling the petitioner to not be 'narrow-minded'.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have never had the best of diplomatic relations and for a few years, Pakistani artists were not allowed to perform in India; they were banned. However, artistes like Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam have been extremely popular in India. In a latest news update, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking complete ban on artistes to perform or work in India. The court has asked the petitioner to not be ‘narrow-minded’.

Supreme Court Junks Plea Regarding Pak Artistes Ban In India

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said it was not inclined to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which junked the plea filed by Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, who claims to be a cine worker and artiste. The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India, and asked the petitioner not to be “so narrow-minded”.

“You should not press this appeal. Do not be so narrow-minded,” the bench said. The top court also refused the submission to expunge certain remarks made by the high court against the petitioner.

Bombay High Court Order

The petition had sought the court’s direction to the central government to impose a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, firms and associations from employing or soliciting any work or performance, taking of any services, or entering into any association and so on with any Pakistani artiste, including its cine workers, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the petition, saying the reliefs it seeks is a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace, and has no merit in it. “One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country,” the court had said.

“A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquility within the country and across the border,” it had said.

Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations, and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity and harmony in nation and between nations, the high court had said in its order. It had noted that in the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan was a participant. This happened only because of appreciable positive steps taken by the Indian government in the interest of overall peace and harmony in consonance with Article 51 of the Constitution of India which is about promotion of international peace and security, the high court had said.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Inputs from PTI)