Islamabad: Despite flaring tension between Pakistan and India amid scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad on Thursday assured that work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will continue unhampered.

“Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said.

The corridor, when completed, will connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Darbar Sahib. The former shrine is located in India’s Gurdaspur district while the latter is in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the government to take up the Kartarpur matter with Islamabad on priority and ensure that the development of the Corridor remains on track, notwithstanding the diplomatic and other developments between the two nations in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

“Both countries could take adequate steps to ensure that the Corridor’s progress and security is not jeopardized in the light of Pakistan’s decision to scale down diplomatic relations and suspend trade ties with India,” the Chief Minister had said.

Pakistan yesterday expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad and suspended trade, in retaliation to India’s decision to abrogate the Article 370. An official statement from the Pakistan Government read, “Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan. The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan won’t be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.”