Pakistan-backed handler Shahzad Bhatti’s video surfaces, dares Indian agencies to prove his links, claims arrested men are from Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP

Bhatti claimed that the individuals arrested were not from his network, but rather associated with the CJP. He challenged Indian agencies to publicly release evidence of the arrests and the weapons recovered.

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Pakistan-backed handler Shahzad Bhatti's video surfaces, dares Indian agencies to prove his links, claims arrested men are from Abhijeet Dipke's CJP (Pic: X)

Following a major crackdown by Indian security agencies, a video of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti has surfaced. In it, Bhatti appears to challenge India’s claims. He claims that the individuals arrested by Indian agencies are not members of his network. Bhatti allegedly identified them as being associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Furthermore, he claimed that approximately 3,000 of his associates are still at large. This statement comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to the security agencies’ actions, stated that the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network had been dealt a major blow. The crackdown occurred in several states, and a large number of people were detained.

Bhatti’s video is considered significant because it doesn’t just deny the arrests. He also challenges Indian agencies to release the faces of those arrested and the weapons recovered. He claims these individuals have no connection to his network. He also offers legal and financial assistance to those associated with the CJP. However, these claims have not been independently verified. This video poses another challenge to security agencies. After the crackdown, the fight is no longer limited to the network on the ground. The entire system of alleged recruitment, propaganda, and communication operating on social media is also under attack.

Bhatti hits back after India’s action

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security agencies conducted a coordinated operation across 14 states to dismantle the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network. More than 250 people were detained and over 200 were arrested. The agencies also claimed to have recovered weapons, explosives, and surveillance equipment.

A few days after the action, a video of Bhatti surfaced. He denied that the arrested individuals were his men. He claimed that those arrested were affiliated with the CJP and that some of them were involved in the Jantar Mantar protests. He demanded that the Indian government make public the names of those arrested and the weapons allegedly recovered.

3,000 people still out: Bhatti claims

Bhatti’s biggest claim in the video was about the strength of his network. He stated that despite the crackdown, approximately 3,000 of his members are still at large. The veracity of this claim has not been independently verified. Nevertheless, such a statement is significant for security agencies, as it raises new questions about the network’s true strength and its remaining contacts. Bhatti also spoke of providing legal and financial assistance to those associated with the CJP. This means his message is not limited to simply denying the Indian crackdown. He appears to be trying to convey to alleged supporters and potential contacts that the network is not finished.

Pakistan’s gangster-cum-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti started his career as a small-time gangster in Pakistan who was then picked up by ISI for a bigger role. Bhatti then embarked upon his journey on social media with a big push from ISI. He became sensation for the young generation… pic.twitter.com/lEQLKMvW5o — Amar Jit Singh IFS(Retd) (@AmarJit_IFS) August 20, 2026

Jantar Mantar connection raises concerns

Bhatti’s statement also specifically mentions Jantar Mantar. An investigation is already underway into the alleged Pakistan-linked module exploiting the situation during the recent protests. The Punjab Police had previously claimed that an ISI-backed module had planned the attack on Jantar Mantar and that some of the accused had arrived in Delhi during the protests.

In this context, Bhatti’s naming of individuals associated with CJP and Jantar Mantar could be significant for the investigation. However, an independent investigation is necessary before his claims can be accepted as fact. It is currently unclear what the actual connections of the individuals mentioned in the video were to Bhatti’s network.

Social media has become a major networking tool

According to security sources, the network linked to Bhatti has been accused of recruiting, radicalizing, and establishing contacts through social media. Investigative agencies have previously claimed that some Indian youth were contacted online, allegedly offering small sums of money for propaganda activities and larger sums for violent acts.

This is why the public release of Bhatti’s video after his arrest is not being seen as mere rhetoric. Maintaining a social media presence can be crucial for such networks. If an organization can reassure its supporters that its members are safe and the network remains active, it may find it easier to attract new recruits and maintain contacts.

What is the real purpose of Bhatti’s ‘threat’?

Whether Bhatti’s claim is true or not is a matter of investigation. However, the timing of his video is important to note. Making such a statement so soon after a large-scale crackdown could be an attempt to protect the alleged network’s image. Silence following the arrests could have sent a message of weakness among its supporters and potential new members. Conversely, by stating, “I still have 3,000 people left,” he appears to be attempting to demonstrate his strength. Furthermore, linking the arrests to the CJP could be a strategy to question the credibility of the Indian agencies’ actions.

Now the real challenge before the agencies

The challenge facing Indian security agencies now goes beyond simply apprehending the accused. If the allegations against Bhatti’s network are proven true in the investigation, it will also be necessary to disrupt his digital connections and alleged recruitment system. Monitoring social media accounts, funding channels, contacts, and propaganda networks could be a crucial part of this fight. Bhatti’s latest video certainly shows that the battle for information and influence continues even after the crackdown. India’s next steps will determine how much the network’s roots have been weakened by the arrests and whether its remaining alleged contacts can also be neutralized.