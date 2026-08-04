Pakistan-based terror group JeM surveyed Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s residence, ‘tracked’ CM’s movement, STF makes explosive claims

A suspected operative linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) allegedly carried out surveillance near West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in Kolkata as part of a larger conspiracy directed by handlers based in Pakistan, according to the Special Task Force (STF). The revelations came during the questioning of Hamim Mondal, who was arrested by the STF from Purba Bardhaman last week, along with his alleged associates, Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Sinha.

According to investigators, Mondal was assigned the task of tracking the chief minister’s movements, attending his public events and identifying possible weaknesses in his security arrangements.

Police said Mondal allegedly visited several programmes attended by Adhikari and also surveyed the area around the chief minister’s residence at Chinar Park.

Initially, Mondal denied visiting the locality during questioning. However, STF officials said mobile tower location data placed him at the spot. When confronted with the technical evidence, he allegedly admitted that he had carried out the reconnaissance.

The STF is also investigating whether Mondal and his associates visited Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, to look for possible security loopholes around the chief minister.

Officials said CCTV footage and other digital evidence are being examined to trace the group’s movements, adding that every lead is being thoroughly investigated.

Investigators also suspect that Mondal explored renting a house near Adhikari’s residence to keep a close watch on his activities. However, it is still not clear whether he actually rented any property.

According to the STF, the investigation has also uncovered suspected links between Mondal, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and a network allegedly run by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Police are examining digital records, financial transactions and communication data to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

The STF further claimed that Arpita Sarkar was assigned the role of a “honeytrap” operative. Investigators believe she was expected to build contacts with influential politicians and senior government officials to collect sensitive information.

Officials suspect the group was planning a major act of sabotage to create political instability in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari believed to be one of its main targets.

Following these developments, security around the chief minister has been tightened.

The STF is also probing whether other Pakistan-backed networks, sleeper cells or local supporters were active in West Bengal and whether they provided logistical support to the alleged plot.