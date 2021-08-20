United Nations: Amid unfolding situation in Afghanistan, India told the UN Security Council that the global community should call out the hypocrisy of countries that protect terrorists ‘with innocents blood on their hands’. Taking a swipe at China, Jaishankar said that countries should not place “blocks and holds” without any reason on requests to designate terrorists, warning that any double standards and distinctions between terrorists would be made only at “our own peril”. “The international community holds a collective view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. There cannot be any exception or justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivations behind such acts,” External Affairs Minister told the UN Security Council.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Kabul Streets Largely Devoid of Women, 4 Days After Taliban Takeover

Here are 10 key takeaways from his address Also Read - Taliban Takeover: First Signs of Protests Seen in Parts of Afghanistan, Several Killed | 10 Points