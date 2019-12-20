New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have informed a Special Protection Group and Delhi Police about the alleged plan plotted by Pakistan-based terror groups to target Indian’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on December 22, stated news agency IANS.

On December 22, PM Modi is slated to address the issue of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi at a mega rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, added the report. Notably, a large gathering of public and media persons are expected on the occassion. Besides, various NDA Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers will be present at the rally.

The agencies claimed that they have received fresh inputs that Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives have been mobilised in India to carry out the attack on the Indian Prime Minister. In view of the alleged threat to PM Modi’s life, the central agencies have directed the authorities concerned to provide full security as per the instructions detailed in the Blue Book. The agencies, as quoted by news agency IANS, have stated: “The guidelines contained in Chapter 10 of the Blue Book titled ‘Security Arrangements in a Democratic Polity’ may be followed so as to avoid harsh and impractical measures.”

Notably, the recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case on November 9, the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and Indian Air Force’s pre-emptive air strikes on non-military targets inside Pakistan have added fresh dimensions to the threat scenario, stated the intelligent agencies, as per news agency IANS.

In a message in February 2019 to his followers, JeM’s Masood Azhar issued threats to take revenge on the Indian Prime minister for alleged killing Kashmiri Muslims. The agencies also flagged that “past inputs also indicated threat to the Prime Minister and the Delhi region from these outfits”. The agencies told security establishments that looking into such a security scenario and vulnerability, there is immediate call for a comprehensive security planning. “It would be essential to put in place stringent access control measures, appropriate security law and order arrangements and crowd control mechanism at the venue and route of the Prime Minister,” the agencies said.

(With inputs from IANS)