Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan is becoming weak day by day, underling its “internal economic, social, political and spiritual condition”. As a result, he said, that many provinces including Balochistan, Sindh want to break away from it.

Kumar highlighted that provinces such as Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh and others that want to break away from Pakistan due to its social, political and economic conditions.

“Pakistan will not be able to handle its internal economic, social, political and spiritual condition. That’s why I said that Pakistan is becoming weak day by day,” he said.

“Today’s Pakistan is on the verge of splitting,” he added.

Indresh Kumar further said that unlike the 1971 split when Pakistan was divided into two, the second partition could end up dividing the country into five to six pieces. He added that Pakistan might altogether cease to exist on the world map.

Further, he claimed that both PoK and Aksai Chin in Jammu and Kashmir province are parts of India.

“Rather than focussing on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the neighbouring country should give due attention to its provinces which want to split from it,” Kumar said.

(With ANI inputs)