New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday refuted multiple claims doing the rounds on social media of it capturing a village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), attributing the rumours to Pakistani agencies, which, it said, were furthering ‘their agenda.’

“A lot of misinformation is being spread that we have opened up the Line of Control (LoC) fence or capturing a village in PoK. All this misinformation is being spread by Pakistani agencies as a part of their agenda,” news agency ANI quoted top Army sources as saying.

The Army’s clarification came after social media was abuzz since Friday morning with claims that it had removed fences on the LoC and captured Keran village in PoK. There were also claims of the Army cutting off a key road in Neelum Valley as well as that of a surgical strike, in which several terrorists along with soldiers of the Pakistan Army were said to have been killed.

The now-refuted claims follow comments made by outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat who recently remarked that the situation along the LoC could escalate anytime, noting that the Army, nevertheless, was prepared with a response along with the retaliatory matrix.’

The remark had triggered a response from the Pakistan Army, which called General Rawat’s statement ‘provocative’ and an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).