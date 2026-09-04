Pakistan calls emergency meeting as IAF issues NOTAM for 17-day war game exercise

The IAF will carry out combat exercises in Rajasthan’s airspace from September 21 to October 7, a move that has reportedly prompted heightened alertness in Pakistan. Defence authorities there are reviewing the notification and keeping a close watch on Indian military movements.

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The airspace reserved for military activities reaches up to around 40,000 feet, while one of the designated areas is reportedly just 20 km from the Pakistan border. File image/PTI

Pakistan has reportedly heightened security along the India-Pakistan border after the Indian Air Force announced airspace restrictions for a 17-day military combat drill scheduled from September 21 to October 7.

The latest notification has reportedly raised concerns within Pakistan’s military establishment. Senior defence officials have called an emergency meeting to review the development, while media reports said the issue has also been brought to the attention of Islamabad’s Chief of Defence Forces.

A NOTAM is a standard aviation alert used to notify aircraft operators and other stakeholders about temporary airspace restrictions, changes or potential hazards. They are routinely issued for military drills, weapons trials and other activities that require parts of the airspace to be temporarily restricted or reserved.

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Following the Indian notification, Pakistan has reportedly increased surveillance along the border. According to senior defence officials quoted in the report, Pakistani forces are keeping a close watch on IAF movements and remaining on high alert during the exercise period.

What is the IAF’s massive 17-day combat exercise?

India’s NOTAM has temporarily restricted large stretches of airspace for military activities between September 21 and October 7. The designated zone includes the Jaisalmer, Barmer, Phalodi and Jodhpur sectors, with airspace around NAL-Bikaner also affected.

The airspace reserved for military activities reaches up to around 40,000 feet, while one of the designated areas is reportedly just 20 km from the Pakistan border.

The exercise window is likely to coincide with Tarang Shakti 2026, a multinational air exercise by the Indian Air Force that will be held in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, media reports said.

The exercise is likely to see participation from several countries and will provide an opportunity for advanced air-combat drills, operational training and closer coordination among the participating air forces.

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With the two exercises scheduled close together, military aviation activity along the Pakistan border is expected to remain high through much of September and into October. The drills will allow the IAF to assess its operational procedures, coordination, deployment patterns and the preparedness of its personnel and aircraft under realistic conditions.

The move comes amid the Indian Armed Forces’ continued efforts to maintain combat readiness through regular drills and training exercises. With military activity along the India-Pakistan frontier being particularly sensitive, both sides are likely to closely monitor developments during the September 21-October 7 NOTAM period.