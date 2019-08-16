New Delhi: With the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) closed-door consultations on J&K row about to start in few hours, Indian Army sources said that Pakistan has upscaled ceasefire violations to “show Kashmir as potential flashpoint” and “seek world’s attention”.

“Pakistan has upscaled ‘ceasefire violations’ both in terms of weapon & area in the last few days. The immediate aim appears to show Kashmir as a potential flashpoint to seek world attention,” ANI reported Indian army sources as saying on Friday.

“With United Nations sessions to commence shortly, Pakistan can play the victim card and with hope that ‘escalating ceasefire violations may invite due attention’,” the sources added.

Ever since India announced its decision to do away with Article 370, Islamabad has escalated its attack and has tried to raise the issue on an international platform. It has tried its might to involve the international community in the matter.

Pakistan has alleged that India’s decision will not only threaten regional peace but also world peace. However, India has made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control or any border.

Notably, the UNSC will today discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir at the request of China.

Except China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi’s position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters, with the United States even saying that the Kashmir developments are an internal matter of India.

The other member state, Russia, has said that the action taken by New Delhi was taken under the constitutional framework. It has also repeatedly said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and it should be resolved that way only.

Meanwhile, Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC that led to the killing of two civilians.