New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a video has surfaced in which a senior cop from Meerut can be seen advising local residents to tell protesters to ‘go to Pakistan’. As per the reports, the incident took place on December 20, when protests had erupted in the sensitive town after Friday prayers.

“Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go? I will sort out this lane),” SP city Akhilesh Singh can be heard saying in the mobile phone video, which has reportedly been shot in Lisari Gate. Besides Singh, the video also featured some other policemen, in riot gear.

“Ye jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother)”, SP Singh told a few Muslim men wearing skull caps.

He also threatened the protesters with arrests, saying, “I will throw every man from every house in jail. (Ek ek ghar ke ek ek aadmi ko jail main bhar doonga main)”.

Watch the video here:

However, after facing flak, the official defended himself and claimed that he made the statement after ‘anti-social’ elements made pro-Pakistan statements during the protests.

Speaking to Indian Express, Singh said,”We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals.”

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police also released a video of the violence in Meerut, which showed the cops are being attacked by the protesters. While 16 people were killed across the state during clashes, Meerut recorded the highest number of deaths at six in the violence during the citizenship law protests

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister yogi Adityanth had justified the brutal crackdown of police during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, stating that the action taken by authorities has “shocked” every demonstrator into silence.

“Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government’s stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh,” the CMO had said in a tweet with hashtag #TheGreat_CMYogi.

Yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh notified 498 people for causing damage to public property. According to a circular, the state government has identified these people as anti-socials who caused damage to public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state.