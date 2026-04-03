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Big worry for Pakistan, China as India set to get 3rd nuclear submarine, Rajnath Singh teases INS Aridhaman - How it will boost Indian Navys power

Big worry for Pakistan, China as India set to get 3rd nuclear submarine, Rajnath Singh teases INS Aridhaman – How it will boost Indian Navy’s power

INS Aridhaman is capable of firing nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and is expected to strengthen India’s sea-based nuclear deterrence.

Big worry for Pakistan, China as India set to get 3rd nuclear submarine, Rajnath Singh teases INS Aridhaman - How it will boost Indian Navy’s power

India To Get 3rd Nuclear Submarine: Indian Navy is about to get a new boost as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted at the launch of the country’s third nuclear-powered submarine – INS Aridhaman. The submarine is indigenously built and is loaded with all the advance features. According to a report by India Today TV, citing Defence sources, the latest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will be commission today. INS Aridhaman has the ability to fire nuclear nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. The SSBN is expected to strengthen the country’s sea-based nuclear deterrence, further bolstering strike potential and its nuclear doctrine of No First Use (NFU) policy.

What Did Rajnath Singh Say?

The Defence Minister took to X and said, “It’s not just a word, it’s a symbol of power. ‘Aridhaman’!”

शब्द नहीं शक्ति है, ‘अरिदमन’! — Rajnath Sin ‘ gh (@rajnathsingh) April 3, 2026

INS Key Features

INS Aridhaman is capable of firing nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and is expected to strengthen India’s sea-based nuclear deterrence. The sub is the third of the country’s third project, which is highly classified. Before INS Aridhama, INS Arihant was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 2016, before it, INS Arighaat was commissioned in 2024.

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INS Aridhaman’s Capabilities

• INS Aridhaman weighs around 7,000 tonnes and is slightly larger than earlier submarines.

• It has a streamlined design for better stealth and silent operations.

• The submarine is loaded by an upgraded 83 MW nuclear reactor, which is developed by BARC.

• It features eight vertical launch tubes.

• It can carry either: 8 K-4 missiles (range: 3,500 km) or Up to 24 K-15 missiles (range: 750 km).

• Its induction will help India maintain continuous at-sea nuclear deterrence.

• Commission of the latest submarine, ensures at least one nuclear-armed sub remains on patrol.

• SSBNs provide a strong second-strike capability even after a first attack.

• It allows retaliation from underwater.

• India currently operates two SSBNs – ‘INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

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