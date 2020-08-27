New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday slammed Pakistan for continuously denying the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack of 2019 instead of taking responsibility for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership that continues to find shelter in the neighbouring country. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in Samba District From August 28 to September 1

Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but the country continues to evade responsibility, said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Also Read - Pulwama Attack: 5 Striking Revelations Made in 13,500-Page NIA Chargesheet

“Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility,” he said. Also Read - Pulwama Terror Attack: 13,500-Page Chargesheet Names Masood Azhar, Brother as Key Conspirators, Terrorists Used E-commerce Platforms

The NIA on Tuesday culminated the “blind case” after a year-and-a-half-long “painstaking and meticulous” investigation, piecing together the electronic and forensic evidence, and statements of Pulwama terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in various cases.

Pakistan, however, rejected the chargesheet calling it ‘baseless’ with ‘mischievous attempts’ to implicate the neighbouring country’s involvement in the terror attack.

Srivastava said that Pakistan has constantly chosen not to act against international terrorists and has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones.

The MEA spokesperson also hit out at Pakistan’s flip-flop on the presence of Dawood Ibrahim in the country, saying it “lays bare” the insincerity” of Islamabad in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that it will track down international terrorists operating from its soil.

“This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda,” he said.

“Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted,” the MEA spokesperson asserted.

A total of 19 people were named in the 13,500-page-long rap sheet including JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf and Ammar Alvi, and his nephew Mohammed Umer Farooq for the fatal blast that left 40 CRPF personnel dead in Pulwama on February 14 last year.

The attack had triggered massive escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.