New Delhi: Pakistan is plotting major terror attacks on Indian Security agencies deployed in Jammu and Kashmir state. As per the latest security agencies report accessed by Zee News, Pakistan has formed two new terror groups in the valley with the help of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The newly formed group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) and Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) are covertly formed by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

''After The Resistance Front (TRF), another new terrorist group Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) has surfaced in Kashmir valley. Its 'commander' 'Nayeem Firdous' has issued an audio statement, asking all militant groups operating in Kashmir to unite. Both groups are active on social media and Whatsapp groups,'' said an official.

Security agencies suspect the Resistance Front (TRF) also called 'JK Fighters' is a wing of Lashkar-e Taiba but there is no clarity on TMI yet. In an audio statement, TRF Commander Abu Anas was heard inciting the Muslims to join jihad against India.

The newly formed groups are reportedly eyeing to recruits locals. ‘‘Pakistan is trying to portray that there has been an indigenous reaction in Kashmir owing to the removal of Article 370. So they are promoting these two dummy outfits.’’ said another official.

Security agencies input suggests around 430-450 trained terrorists are ready to infiltrate into Kashmir out of which around 350 are Pak nationals. The names of the new two groups came on the radar of the security agencies in March when a terror module was busted in Sopore. Arrested terrorists were identified as Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai. They revealed that they were working under one Pakistan-based person known by the name “Andrew Jones” on Telegram Messenger and Khan Bilal on WhatsApp.

All four apprehended men were given the task to recruit local youths for terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley, particularly in North Kashmir.