New Delhi: Soon after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Centre over firings in Jamia Milia Islamia University, BJP’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh hit back at the former and said that ‘Pakistan has been created for people like him (Owaisi)’.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh shared a video of Owaisi’s speech in Lok Sabha and wrote,”Radicals like Owaisi are creating traitorous army by instigating students of Jamia and AMU against the country. Owaisi and such constitutional opponents need to be stopped. Indians have awakened. Pakistan has been created for you, now let us live peacefully.”

ओवैसी जैसे कट्टरपंथी जामिया/AMU जैसे शिक्षण संस्थानों में देश के खिलाफ जहर घोल देश के खिलाफ एक देशद्रोही सेना बना रहे है।

ओवैसी और ऐसे पनप रहे संविधान विरोधियो को रोकना होगा।

भारतवंशी अब जग गये है,हमें दबाओ नहीं तोड़ो नही।

तुम्हारे लिए पाकिस्तान बना दिया था अब हमें चैन से जीने दो pic.twitter.com/mSu4PVeiVX — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Owaisi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, had attacked the Narendra Modi-led Centre over the firing incidents in Jamia and had alleged that the government is harassing students.

“Hum tamam Jamia ke bachchon ke saath hain. Yeh hukumat zulm kar rahi hai bachchon par… Sharam nahi hai inko, bachchon ko maar rahe hain, goliyaan mar rahe hain (We stand with the students of Jamia. This government is doing injustice upon children… they don’t have any shame, they are hitting children and firing)”, Owaisi had stated.