New Delhi: The latest warning from intelligence agencies could spell a lot of trouble for India. As per the agencies, Pakistan is hatching a big conspiracy and has joined hands with pro-Khalistani outfits and formed a new terror group called Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front ( KKRF), to intensify terror activities in India.

Efforts are also being made to bring together Khalistani supporters and Kashmiri separatists living abroad through by seeking help from its high commissions in these countries.

As per the information, Pakistan’s notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has aligned with the Khalistani terrorists and is now planning to recruit youths and equip the newly-formed terror group with arms and ammunition to instigate more trouble in India.

Pakistan is now lining up terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), sending in arms with the help of drones and has activated its K2 plan, which stands for Kashmir and Khalistan.

Sources in the Home Ministry claimed that the Pakistan-backed terror groups have been trying to exploit the weak link along India-Pakistan border in Punjab. India had recently said that the Referendum 2020 started in Punjab is a bogus issue initiated by a select few Sikhs.

The inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that Pakistan wants to activate its K2 plan simultaneously so that the Indian security forces remain engaged in both the states.