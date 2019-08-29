Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday maintained a tough stand against Pakistan for the latter’s protest on various international forums against the revocation of Article 370 that pertained to J&K’s special status.

Addressing the 26th ‘Kisan-Jawan Vigyan Mela’, Singh sought straight answers from Pakistan. He said, “Main Pakistan se poochhna chahta hun, Kashmir kab Pakistan ka tha ki usko lekar rote rehte ho? Pakistan ban gaya toh hum aapke wajood ka samman karte hain. Pakistan has no locus standi on this matter. (I want to ask Pakistan since when has Kashmir been theirs that they keep complaining? Pakistan was created so we respect your existence…)”.

The minister also explained that India also sought cordial relationships with its neighbours but “how can we talk to Pak when it keeps trying to destabilise India using terror?” Instead of harping on Kashmir, Pakistan should focus on human rights violations and atrocities in PoK, said Singh.

He also sought to clarify that no country was supporting Pakistan on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.