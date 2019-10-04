New Delhi: On a day when Pakistan planned to hold a march involving locals to the Line of Control (LoC), Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan used provocative and irresponsible statements at the recently concluded UNGA. He alleged that the Pakistan PM doesn’t know how to conduct international relationships.

“Pakistan PM Imran Khan used provocative and irresponsible statements at the UNGA too. I think he doesn’t know how to conduct international relationships. Most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal,” Raveesh Kumar said during a press conference.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Pakistan Army is planning to hold a march involving locals from Kashmir to Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. In response to this provocation from Pakistan, the Indian Army said that it is fully ready to foil the march as it would create disturbances on the international border.

“We are fully prepared to tackle the march of the PoK locals to the LoC in the Kashmir valley. We will act against them as per the laid down standard operating procedures,” a source Indian Army was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that Pakistan has already been warned about holding such march, the Indian Army said that the Kashmiris on the Pakistan side are being used as cannon fodder by them.

Earlier also, India condemned the highly irresponsible statements made by the Pakistan PM on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India,” he had said in August. “The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India,” Kumar had said.

Talking about Malaysia raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in New York, Kumar today said that the government of Malaysia should keep in mind the friendly relationship between the two countries and it should desist from making such remarks.

“Jammu and Kashmir signed Instrument of Accession like all other princely states, Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of J&K. Govt of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the 2 countries & desist from making such remarks,” he said.

Talking about Turkey raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, he said that the government of Turkey should get a proper understanding of the situation in Kashmir before making such statements.

“We call upon the Turkey Govt to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India,” he said.