By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security; Mobile Internet Services Suspended
Breaking News Updates: Voting has started in Pakistan today; the main political battle is between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N).
Pakistan General Elections 2024 LIVE: 127 million voters are all set to cast their votes in Pakistan on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The main fight is between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan, who is behind bars, still dominates Pakistan’s elections. Notably, there are four major faces of the general election, military chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Amid the ongoing brutal war between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the militant group’s ceasefire and hostage-release terms, terming them as ‘delusional.’
Trending Now
Pakistan General Elections 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.