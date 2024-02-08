LIVE Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security; Mobile Internet Services Suspended

Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Updates: Voting has started in Pakistan today; the main political battle is between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Updated: February 8, 2024 10:22 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

pakistan voting
Pakistan General Elections 2024 LIVE: 127 million voters are all set to cast their votes in Pakistan on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The main fight is between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan, who is behind bars, still dominates Pakistan’s elections. Notably, there are four major faces of the general election, military chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Amid the ongoing brutal war between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the militant group’s ceasefire and hostage-release terms, terming them as ‘delusional.’

Pakistan General Elections 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog 

Live Updates

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:22 AM IST
    Voters arrive at a polling booth in Islamabad, as parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan. \ Earier visuals
  • Feb 8, 2024 10:12 AM IST
    ‘Vote is our greatest weapon’: Imran Khan in pre-recorded message

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE Pakistan Elections 2024: Parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan.

  • Feb 8, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    Pakistan elections 2024: Major players

    Military chief Asim Munir, former PM’s Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and the youngest candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

  • Feb 8, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    PTI rejects report about party boycotting elections

  • Feb 8, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    Bilawal condemns treatment meted out to Baloch protesters in Islamabad

  • Feb 8, 2024 7:39 AM IST

  • Feb 8, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    Citizens of Pakistan are going to vote today in an election amid militant attacks, an economic crisis and a polarised political environment.

