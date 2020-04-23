Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has claimed that Pakistan is trying to push COVID-19 infected people into Valley to spread the virus. The top cop made the claim following his visit to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Ganderbal district in Srinagar. Also Read - #IStandWithMasratZahra: Outrage on Twitter After Kashmir Journalist Charged for 'Anti-National' FB Posts

"It is a matter of concern that Pakistan is pushing Covid-19 infected militants from across.

"Till now, Pakistan had been supporting terrorists and now it is exporting coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir. This is something on which there is a need to take precaution," Dilbag Singh told reporters in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

A recent report suggested that even the terrorists at their training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from the novel coronavirus infection, Singh added.

Further, referring to the recent terror attacks, Dilbag Singh said when the entire world was making efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists were making all-out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in J&K.

“Even during the present health crisis, our forces would continue to consolidate peace while maintaining good security and law and order grids. Pakistan agencies are engaged in various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people without bothering about its own people who have become coronavirus victims,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 407 cases so far, out of which 92 have been discharged and five people have died of the disease in the union territory.