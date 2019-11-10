New Delhi: During the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for his humility and called him ‘a great man’.

In a viral video that was shared on the social media platforms, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was seen taking to Manmohan Singh and recalling the time he met the former PM of India. In th vieo he was seen saying that he was offered tea that Singh’s wife made then. He said that after the tea was ready, Manmohan Singh himself brought the cup of tea in his hand and offered Qureshi the tea himself.

“I visited your house. Begum sahiba ne chai banai, Manmohan Singh sahib khud apne haath se lekar aye (Your wife made tea and Manmohan Singh himself brought the tea). And I came back and I narrated this story to the people. I said what a big man,” Qureshi ws quoted as saying in the video by India Today.

The former Indian PM went to Kartarpur after accepting Pakistan’s invitation to the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor, claimed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Pakistan’s Capital TV.

“I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I’m thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I’ll come but not as a chief guest but an ordinary man.’ We’ll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man,” stated the Foreign Minister of Pakistan as per news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Manmohan Singh after offering prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on the inauguration day, expressed hope that the relationship between India and Pakistan would improve enormously as a result of the Kartarpur.

Singh also said that though there are many “buts and ifs” in the relationship between India and Pakistan, but Kartarpur corridor is a good beginning to normalise the relation. “It was a good beginning, India-Pakistan relations are subject to many buts and ifs, I hope this is a good beginning to normalise our relation,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

ON November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and flagged off the first ‘jatha’ of devotees travelling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan.

The development comes as India and Pakistan on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.