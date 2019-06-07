New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday wrote to Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar congratulating him for his appointment as External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary has succeeded Sushma Swaraj.

In the letter, Qureshi reportedly advocated for talks between the two neighbours. Earlier on June 5, Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan Foreign Secretary and erstwhile high commissioner’s had visited India on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Before returning to Pakistan on April 14, Mahmood had also stated that dialogue between India and Pakistan was the only option to understand mutual concerns and ensure peace, prosperity, and security in the region. He said Pakistan was hoping for “re-engagement” with India after the Lok Sabha polls.

“Sustained engagement and structured dialogue would enable the two countries to understand mutual concerns and differences, resolve outstanding disputes and build the edifice of durable peace, security and prosperity in the region,” Mahmood had said.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan following the attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together. The tensions between the countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of war after India’s military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Khan on May 26 spoke to Modi on phone and expressed his desire to work together for peace and prosperity in the region. Modi on his part called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.