Home

News

Pakistan gets 4 new submarines with latest AIP technology from China; heres why India should not be worried

Pakistan gets 4 new submarines with latest AIP technology from China; here’s why India should not be worried

The new submarines of Pakistan use a special technology known as Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). It allows them to be underwater for long durations without requiring them to come to the surface of the water.

Representational Image

Pakistan’s naval power has become stronger with the help of China. It has increased India’s concern with respect to its maritime security. This is because Pakistan is now operating four new submarines, which have been built in China. These submarines, as per reports, can stay underwater for long durations without coming to the surface. This also makes these submarines hard to detect. In addition, these submarines belong to the Hangor class of China. Here, we take you through details of these submarines and why India should not be worried.

Why are these submarines dangerous?

The new submarines of Pakistan use a special technology known as Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). It allows them to be underwater for long durations without requiring them to come to the surface of the water. This also makes them difficult to track or be spotted by the radars of the enemy. Currently, Pakistan has four such submarines. It’s important to note that according to the Indian Defence Research Wing, India will incorporate this technology into the INS Khanderi submarine by July 2026.

Also Read: India dominates military strength rankings, Pakistan Army slips further after Operation Sindoor, Russia and China rank at…

Submarines inducted by Pakistan

The four submarines that have been inducted by Pakistan belong to the Hangor Class.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

S. No. Name of Submarine 1 PNS Hangor 2 PNS Shushuk 3 PNS Mangro 4 PNS Ghazi

The four Hangor-class submarines have been delivered to Pakistan by China. These submarines are built with the support of China and are considered extremely advanced. Eight such submarines were ordered by the Pakistan military in the year 2015. Now, the first batch of the submarines has arrived.

Also Read: This British-Era train once ran till Pakistan – Here’s where it operates today and how different it is from Vande Bharat Express

Submarines of India

India is yet to get the AIP system installed, and the first submarine to have it will be INS Khanderi by July 2026. Apart from this, India has major systems of sonobuoys and magnetic anomaly detection systems. In addition, it comprises P-8I Poseidon aircraft, which are equipped with anti-ship missiles and sonar for surveillance.

India’s INS Khanderi is expected to get its air-independent propulsion (AIP) system retrofitted by mid-2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.