New Delhi: Pakistan has offered consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for September 2, Monday, in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment and the laws of Pakistan, its foreign ministry said in an official communique.

No response has been given by the Indian government on this matter, as of yet.

India had earlier asked Pakistan to provide “unimpeded consular access” to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment “free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal”, after Islamabad said it has sent a proposal to New Delhi allowing consular access to the Indian national.

(Kulbhushan Jadhav has been in a Pakistan prison since March 2016.)

