New Delhi: Days after alleging that Pakistan did not provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the neighbouring country has blocked all avenues for remedy in Jhadav case. Also Read - Kulbhushan Jadhav Visibly Under Stress, Access Was Not Meaningful And Credible, Alleges India

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastav said that Pakistan’s actions in Kulbhushan Jadhav case exposed its farcical approach. Also Read - Any Unilateral Attempt to Change Status Quo Along LAC Won’t be Acceptable: MEA on Ladakh Row

On July 16, India had said that Paskitan has violated the verdict of an international tribunal, and alleged that Jadhav was visibly under stress. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold Weekly Talks to Resolve Border Tensions in Galwan Valley

Pakistan blocked all avenues for remedy in Kulbhushan Jhadav case: MEA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2020

Srivastava had said the two Indian officials from the Indian High Commission who were allowed to meet Jadhav left the meeting after lodging a protest as the consular access provided by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible.

“Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and consular officers despite the protests of the Indian side. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded,” Srivastava said in a statement.

Pakistan provided the second consular access to Jadhav after holding extensive discussions with India.

“Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the consular officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them. The consular officers could not engage Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction despite Pakistan offering the option to him.