New Delhi: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at 141st Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union in Belgrade and said the country has raised an issue which is internal to India. The Indian delegation which is at the IPU Assembly rejected Pakistan’s claims outrightly and strongly condemned such references. “Don’t need interference from across the border,” Tharoor said.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) is being led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the 141st Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union in Belgrade.

Serbia: Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the 141st Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union in Belgrade. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also present. pic.twitter.com/Z3biZFxqdG — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Prior to Tharoor’s remark, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged the developed countries to take a demonstrable lead in combating climate change and called for collective global action to face the challenge of climate change.

“Shared my views at the ‘Speakers’ Dialogue on Governance’ at #IPU141 and underlined India’s perspective on Development and Economy. Also highlighted issues relating to India’s economic growth and achievements on various crucial economic indicators,” Birla tweeted.

On the sidelines of the event, Birla also held bilateral discussions with his counterpart from the Iranian Parliament on issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Tharoor, who was part of Indian delegation at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Meeting in the Serbian capital Belgrade, also slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir at the forum.

Pakistan cited the developments in Kashmir, which lost its special status on August 5, to express its inability to host the APA plenary scheduled for December 2019.

Lashing out at Islamabad, the senior Congress leader, who took the floor at APA meet to deplore the letter, written by the Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, said that the country had referred to an internal matter of India, thereby unnecessarily politicising the APA assembly.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The situation there, does not in any way, affect the living and working conditions in the Senate Chairman’s country.” Tharoor added, “Therefore, it is unfortunate and strange that he expects this august Assembly to accept his bizarre excuse for inability or unwillingness to host the APA plenary session in December 2019,” Tharoor said.

