New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi-led central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office. The neighbouring country reportedly conveyed a “strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken” by the Modi government over Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Paksistan Foreign Office stated that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has summoned Bisaria. “The Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

Furthermore it added, “Pakistan’s “resolute condemnation of the unlawful actions aimed at further consolidating the illegal occupation” of Jammu and Kashmir was underscored.”

Mahmood also condemned the ‘preceding pre-meditated steps’ such as complete lock-down of Kashmir, deployment of additional troops, imposition of curfew, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services, among others. The FO also said that Pakistan will exercise all possible options “to counter the illegal steps.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani President Arif Alvi has called a joint session of Parliament at 11 am (local time) on Tuesday, to review the tense situation in Valley and along the Line of Control.

Besides, Pak army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday to discuss the situation ‬post abrogation of Article 370.