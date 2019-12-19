New Delhi: After news reports surfaced that Pakistan is trying to alter the status of PoK, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday slammed the neighbouring country for the move and said changing nomenclature doesn’t change the fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is part of India.

The statement from the MEA comes after an activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently criticised Pakistan for its aim to alter the status of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to ‘illegally merge’ the region with the Punjab province.

The reaction from Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of United Kashmir People’s National Party, came after an order by ‘Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir’ Services and General Administration Department (Regulations) on December 11 stated that ‘President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’ ordered renaming of ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir Management Group’ as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services’ (JKAS) with immediate effect.

The order from the authority came just a couple of days after PoK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan said in Muzaffarabad that he could be the last Prime Minister of PoK dropping enough hints that Pakistan could alter the status of PoK.

Talking about the Bangladesh Home Minister and Foreign Minister’s visit cancellation to India, Raveesh Kumar stated that over 75 dialogue mechanisms are there with Bangladesh which are taking place. He said that the dates are decided through mutual consultation.

“Our understanding is, a relationship which is as close as between our two countries should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit here and there. Bangladesh has explained the reasons why the visit has been postponed,” Kumar stated.