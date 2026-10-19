‘Pakistan Inside India’: Congress, SP slam Asaduddin Owaisi over call for Muslim youth to break away from political dynasties

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s call for Muslim youth to become leaders instead of following political dynasties has drawn sharp criticism from Congress and Samajwadi Party. Opponents have accused him of promoting a divisive view of India rather than a pluralistic one.

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‘Pakistan Inside India’: Congress, SP slam Asaduddin Owaisi over call for Muslim youth to break away from political dynasties | Image ANI

‘He wants to make Pakistan inside India’: Congress and Samajwadi Party hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his call for Muslim youth to become leaders instead of following political dynasties. Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Monday criticised him for promoting a divisive view of India rather than a pluralistic one. She questioned Owaisi over why AIMIM contests only nine of the 119 Assembly seats in Telangana. She further asked the AIMIM chief why his party did not contest more seats to give Muslim youth an opportunity to become leaders, raising questions about Owaisi’s electoral strategy in Telangana.

Samajwadi Party Hit Out At Owaisi

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider criticised the AIMIM chief, saying that he is free to contest elections from anywhere, but voters in Uttar Pradesh know what is best for the state.

He took a potshot at AIMIM by recalling its performance in the 2022 Assembly Polls, saying “such statements are not new” and accused Owaisi of pursuing “a divisive political agenda.”

“The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking towards leadership that brings society together, rather than forces that divide people along communal or other lines,” he said.

What Did Shama Mohamed Say?

“I would like to ask him, there are 119 seats in Telangana. He’s the party of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM comes from Telangana. Why does he only fight nine seats there? Why doesn’t he fight 119 seats and give Muslim youth the ticket?” she told news agency ANI.

“Why is he going to another state and starting and bragging and talking like this? I feel he wants to make a Pakistan inside India and that is what Asaduddin Owaisi is; it’s poisonous,” she added.

What Did Asaduddin Owaisi Say?

Addressing the gathering in Rampur on Sunday ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi said his party was working to provide young Muslims a platform to emerge as leaders and seek justice for the oppressed, asserting that the community had the talent and potential to lead but lacked opportunities.

He also took names of prominent Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that Muslim youths should emerge as political leaders instead of following Nehru-Gandhi or Yadav families.

“We will not make any Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav our leader. These young sons and daughters will stand at our forefront… Young Muslims have just as much potential as people from other communities. You also have the talent, but you are not given a platform,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM Providing Youth An Opportunity To Enter Leadership

Owaisi said that his party is providing young people an opportunity to enter politics and become leaders, working for the rights of the oppressed.

“AIMIM is doing this work. Today, this is why they are troubled by AIMIM. The trouble is that Abdul will not be allowed to become a leader,” Owaisi said.

(with ANI inputs)