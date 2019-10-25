Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday night killed an intruder from Pakistan near Border Out Post-Bharowal, news agency ANI reported.

The BSP personnel on Thursday, at 9:45 PM, noticed a suspicious movement in paddy fields, following which they fired shots at it. As a result, the intruder who the BSF said was trying to cross the India-Pakistan border illegally, was killed.

BSF: Last night at 9:45 pm, a Pak intruder was killed by BSF near Border Out Post-Bharowal. BSF personnel after noticing suspicious movement in paddy fields fired shots towards suspicious movement in which an intruder trying to cross India-Pak border illegally was killed. pic.twitter.com/TCjmpqZqzF — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

This comes after, on September 23, Army said that Pakistan has re-activated the terror camps. “Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” Rawat had said.

Earlier that, the Indian Army had claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) and eliminated the intruders, on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. It had also then accused Pakistan of regularly trying to infiltrate through the Line of Control (LoC) to push terrorists into India, saying that in August alone, it foiled 15 such infiltration attempts.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad have spiked since the former, on August 5, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, also ending its statehood and converting it into a union territory. Pakistan has tried to internationalise the issue by taking it to various world bodies but has been snubbed repeatedly.