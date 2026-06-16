Pakistan’s ISI terror network busted in Delhi; 7 arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted an alleged ISI-linked terror network and arrested seven people as part of the investigation.

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The Delhi Police Cell have busted an ISI-backed terror network in India. File image/PTI

The Delhi Police Cell on Tuesday arrested seven people in connection to a terror network under Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Tuesday. Police said the racket was being run on the instructions of Pakistan-based operatives Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar. The investigation revealed that arms, ammunition and drugs were smuggled into India via Punjab and supplied to contacts in Delhi-NCR.

During the operation, the police recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio vehicle from the accused.

Youth were trapped through social media

The Special Cell said the network targeted youths through social media, luring them with the promise of easy earnings and the allure of the underworld. Recruits were then drawn into illegal activities, including the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

Acting on intelligence received in May 2026, police arrested Mohit alias Yogi after learning of an alleged conspiracy involving Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar. Illegal weapons were recovered during the operation, and investigators found evidence of his communication with handlers in Pakistan.

Investigators discovered during interrogation that members of the gang had been mapping and monitoring important locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and surrounding regions. The information, including photographs and videos, was allegedly being forwarded to operatives in Pakistan. Police claimed that swift action averted a number of terror-related threats.

The probe found that the accused were allegedly involved in picking up consignments of weapons and narcotics delivered through drone drops from across the border and smuggling them into Delhi-NCR.

Several people linked to the network are already facing charges in cases involving murder, attempted murder, dacoity and offences under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, police said. Investigators are continuing their search for absconding members, suppliers of illegal weapons and those who financed the network. Officials believe the ongoing probe may reveal additional links and activities.