New Delhi: The Pakistan government has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion, Pakistan High Commission said on Friday. The visas were issued to facilitate the visit of the pilgrims to Pakistan to offer prayers at various gurdwaras from November 17-26.

“Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak,” the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.

“Pakistan High Commission in India extends profound felicitations to the Sikh community in India and across the world on the 552nd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion,” it said.

The visas were issued a day after India hoped that Pakistan will facilitate the visit of Indian pilgrims to that country through the Attar-Wagah transit point in view of Gurupurab.

The visas have been issued under the provision of the 1974 bilateral protocol between India and Pakistan on visits to religious shrines.

The Indian pilgrims will be able to visit different gurdwaras including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

(With inputs from PTI)