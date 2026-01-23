Home

Pakistan-linked Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K’s Kathua

A Pakistani terrorist from Jaish-e-Mohammed has been killed by the army in a joint operation in the Kathua district. The security forces conducted the operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. This comes after inputs from the special intelligence, which prompted the forces to act. The joint operation was led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The update was given by the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone. The Jaish terrorist killed has been identified as Usman.

ANI reported, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by the Army and Police on 23 Jan in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing: White Knight Corps.”

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by the Army and Police on 23 Jan in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search… pic.twitter.com/xtHnHYKaup — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

