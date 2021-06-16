Washington: In an effort to address the COVID crisis in India, charitable helps started pouring in from various corners of the world. However, some organisations outside India used this crisis to collect funds to help the country. According to the DisInfo Lab report, the United States-based Pakistan-linked charity organisations started collecting funds in name of helping India in this pandemic time but sent only a small amount in the name of help to India. Also Read - Nagaland Lockdown Extended till June 30, District Task Forces to Discuss on Relaxations Soon

Calling it 'Covid-19 Scam 2021', the report said the donated millions of dollars are likely to be used for fomenting protests and sponsoring outright terror attacks. The report also called it one of the worst scams in human history in terms of the humanitarian cost as millions of dollars were stolen in the name of 'Helping India Breath'.

Notably, the DisInfo Lab exposed a number of charity organisations which managed to raise funds by exploiting India's hard-earned goodwill.

One such organisation which claimed to have worked for India is the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). The present chairman of IMANA is Dr Ismail Mehr who has been leading the “Help India Breathe” project. He is a Pakistan-origin doctor and currently based in the US, according to the report.

The report suggested that these organisations have close ties with radical Islamists and terrorists’ organizations and being run in cahoots with the Pakistan army.

“Funds worth tens of crores donated by well-meaning people world over to help India in crisis – has been stolen. There is no accountability and in the present globalised world, no mechanism to ensure any accountability,” said the report.

Unlike several other organizations, IMANA was rather opaque in its recent charity drive during the Covid crisis and has provided “scanty details” about the manner it has spent crores of funds it has collected.

The IMANA had on April 27 started the #HelpIndiaBreathe campaign on Instagram and set an initial target of Rs 1.8 crores. It must be noted that the IMANA has no office, brand, or representative in India. However, it did not stop them from organising an aggressive fundraiser in the name of providing support to India.

According to DisInfo Lab’s calculations based on the funds they collected in the specific time period, there was a time they were receiving donations at a speed of USD 100K per hour. The total amount, as per the calculations, can be anywhere between Rs 30 crore to Rs 158 crore.

