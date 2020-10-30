New Delhi: A day after Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that his country was responsible for Pulwama terror attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the truth has finally revealed. He said the truth has also silenced the Opposition which had questioned the NDA government’s intent on the matter. Also Read - As Turkey Urges Muslims to Boycott French Goods, Its Own Products Face Boycott in Saudi Arabia

“A Pakistani minister has revealed the truth in the Pulwama attack by giving a statement in the National Assembly. Pakistan has accepted that they were behind the Pulwama attack. Until now, they had been saying they were not involved in it,” he said. Also Read - 'Statement Was Twisted’: After Admitting Role in Pulwama Attack, Pak Minister Seeks Good Relation With India

He said this at an election rally a day after senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry sensationally admitted that his country was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. Also Read - 'Ghus ke Maara': Pakistan Minister Brags About Pulwama Attack in National Assembly, Changes Tone

Saying that the Pakistan minister’s statement has silenced many people, Rajnath said Opposition leaders were indirectly empowering the neighbouring country.

“Congress leaders had questioned our intent then. But now that a Pakistani minister has given a statement in the National Assembly that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack, they are silent,” he said.

Rajnath further added that whenever the Centre worked for the country’s security with all strength, the Congress and other opposition leaders raise questions.

The senior BJP leader said when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two, BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised her in Parliament.

“But, the Congress today has only one work left: doubting and raising questions over the governments achievements. On the issue of the countrys territorial integrity, we should rise above political lines and work together, he added.

Singh said the opposition keeps saying that China has “grabbed” India’s land, but if “we reveal the achievements of our Army, you all will jump out of joy”.

(With inputs from PTI)